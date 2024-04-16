Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Pro-Palestine march through the streets of Sarasota

Posted on by Josh Holton
Share
Dana Saleh, a Palestinian, with her son, daughter, and new born baby. By: Josh Holton (4/13/24)

On Saturday about 30 pro-Palestinian demonstrators took to the streets of Sarasota to demand a cease-fire in Gaza following Israel’s 6 month assault on Palestine in the wake of the surprise attack last year by Hamas on October 7th. While the march was peaceful, tensions were high.

“Free, free, free Gaza. Free, free, free Gaza…”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=okRlwkCMMfI

That’s Rahim, a young boy using a megaphone for the first time. His mother Dana Saleh is Palestinian and said her family was displaced from their home in 1948, and landed in the West Bank.

“But if my grandpa decided to go to the Gaza side, it could have been us under the rubble, maybe.”

She said she can’t see herself voting for Joe Biden after Israel’s assault on Gaza has left more than 10,000 children dead.

“I want him to actually cease fire- to not send any more weapons.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MQzqBnkzZv8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WOhwwipJZpI

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7non5Q4p1JA

 

 

But the chants for a free Palestine ignited the ire of pro-Israeli onlookers who wanted to highlight the Hamas attack last year.

“Israel’s 9/11! Israel’s 911!”

One of those onlookers assaulted protestor Luna Cassandra.

https://youtu.be/wZBqjYCTpEg

“And she came up to me and started screaming, ‘Why do you have a mask on, what are you scared of?’ And then she grabbed at my mask on my face! Luckily a bunch of people, you know, intercepted and stopped her and broke it up.”

A vehicle also nearly ran into the crowd as they were on a crosswalk, prompting a protestor to strike the car in response. Neither the driver nor the person allegedly hit by the car cooperated with law enforcement on the scene, and no charges were filed.

 

 

Tags
, , , ,

You may also like

Maryann Ferenc, Mise en Place proprietor
Maryann Ferenc on spending tourism tax dollars on Tampa’s growing dining scene

The Michelin Guide is poised this week to bestow more...

The Scoop color logo
The Scoop: Tues. April 16th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Discussion by college leaders about fostering diversity on campuses, and,...

Deaf and Hard of Hearing ways to communicate after a weather emergency
Five questions for the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management

Kevin Guthrie has been director of the Florida Division of...

Middle East Shadow War, Florida Bans and “Civil War”

Patró Mabíli, ready to elucidate. Despite 2023 being deemed the...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
“Kristopher James can SANG. That’s not a typo. This guy can SANG. The amount of soul in this vocal is absolutely phenomenal. The overall production feels like it could have been recorded in Stax in the last 60s. The vibe feels legit and is something we are proud to support. This one came along at just the right time… not too soon or too late. If you miss the “good old days” when people made “real music” then you need to spin this track” (Too Soon, Too Late)” – Ear To The Ground #thw24 #Livemusic #wmnfevents CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! TROPICAL HEATWAVE season is upon us! Who remembers this retro T-shirt from 2015? Comment below! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE/TROPICAL HEATWAVE for tickets to this year's event! #wmnfevents #thw24 #Livemusic Prepare to be swept away by the ultimate eclectic musical experience with Northstar! Introducing a dynamic band comprised of musicians with diverse influences ranging from jazz, funk, psychedelic rock, folk, and beyond. Meet the talented lineup: Casey – Lead Guitarist and Vocalist: With roots deeply embedded in bands like the Grateful Dead and Allman Brothers, Casey brings a fusion of jazz finesse inspired by legends such as Wes Montgomery and John Coltrane. Stephen – Guitarist: Fueled by a passion ignited by Guns ‘N Roses in his youth, Stephen’s journey has evolved into an exceptional blues guitarist, drawing inspiration from icons like Eric Clapton and Derek Trucks. Quin – Bassist: From his early inspiration by Tom Petty, Quin has evolved into a powerhouse bassist, hailed as one of the most innovative in the area. Influenced by legends like Berry Oakley and Phil Lesh, Quin adds a unique depth to the band’s sound. Sidney – Drummer: A versatile percussionist drawing inspiration from a multitude of genres, Sidney’s drumming is a captivating dance across rhythms. With influences spanning from Chris Bear to Morgan Simpson, Sidney brings an unparalleled energy to the band’s performances. Together, they form a distinct and unique Jam Band, delivering electrifying covers from the likes of the Grateful Dead, the Beatles, Eric Clapton, and more. But that’s not all – they also craft exploratory originals featuring open-ended jams and intricate arrangements, ensuring every performance is a journey into the heart of musical exploration. CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! 🎫 Our Tropical Heatwave Artist Spotlight Continues with Wahh World Fusion Band “‘Best of the Bay’ 2016 winner WAHH World Fusion Band is a unique ‘East Meets West’ World Fusion Band. WAHH! has all original music that features contemporary style Music with Indian and Eastern Influences. Uniquely captivating and fully dynamic ‘Vocal Percussion’ and Indian Raga flavors weave with Rock, Jazz, and Funk Music to create our unique and one-of-a-kind sound. In India, “Wahh” means ‘inner joy and deep appreciation from the heart’ – or ‘wow’… The band leader, Shankh Lahiri, brought this inner joy of Music from India to the West – with a vision to bridge musical cultures and bring diverse audiences together under a creative new sound.” –WAHH World Fusion Band #thw24 #Livemusic #wmnfevents CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS!
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
It's The Music Tuesday
Player position: