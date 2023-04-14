“LAUGHING OUT LOUD” on Morning Energy

April 14th is. This day was created to remind people toevery day because it is not only contagious, but it is also good for our mental, physical and emotional health.

The field of medicine has long recognized the importance of humor, with one of the earliest known records dating back to the early 1300s, when the medieval French surgeon, Henri de Mondeville, propagated post-operative therapy with humor.

It has been said that “a good laugh heals a lot of hurts”. It has also been said that, “What soap is to the body, laughter is to the soul.”

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring the importance of laughing out loud as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.