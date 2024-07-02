Law professor calls Monday’s SCOTUS ruling on presidential immunity “earth-shattering”

Stetson University College of Law professor Ciara Torres-Spelliscy. By Seán Kinane / WMNF News (25 July 2016).

On Monday the U.S. Supreme Court ruled for the first time that former presidents have broad immunity from prosecution for official acts while in office.

Stetson University College of Law professor Ciara Torres-Spelliscy tells WMNF’s Tuesday Cafe that the decision is “earth-shattering.”

“The Supreme Court hears it on the last day of hearings for this Supreme Court term. Then they sit on the decision until the last day for decisions to be issued in this Supreme Court term. And we finally got that decision yesterday. It is earth-shattering in terms of the powers that it gives all presidents, including President Biden.” Ciara Torres-Spelliscy on WMNF

Former Florida Representative Jennifer Webb represented parts of south Pinellas in the state legislature. We spoke with her about her group called the Sunshine State Unity Network which aims to “reduce violence, bolster the republic and restore faith in our democratic institutions in Florida.”

