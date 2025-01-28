Donate Now!
Leaked draft of potential $2 trillion Medicaid cuts spark concerns for some Floridians

Posted on January 28, 2025 • by Chris Young
medical worker
Medical worker. By gorodenkoff via iStock for WMNF News.

Listen:

A leaked list from US House Republicans proposes over 2 trillion dollars in Medicaid cuts- and it could affect more than 4 million Floridians relying on it.

Politico reports the list emerged from the House Budget Committee.

Activists and Medicaid enrollees spoke out in a press call from the Florida Policy Insitute to express concern over the list.

Joan Alker is executive director at Georgetown University Center for Children and Families. 

“It is so important for the public to understand the kinds of impacts these cuts could have, which would be truly devastating,” Alker said during a press conference hosted by the Florida Policy Institute.

 According to an August report by KFF, 1 in 9 Floridians ages 19 to 64 rely on the service. 

And for children, it’s 2 out of 5. 

Latifah Griffin moved from Pennsylvania to West Palm Beach in 2023. 

She said the cuts could impact her and her son with cerebral palsy. 

“I would likely need to quit my job because I would need to stay home due to being unable to afford the services for him without Medicaid,” Griffin said.

Andrea Dumala suffered serious injuries after a car accident with a drunk driver. 

“I’ve been deeply impacted by losing Medicaid coverage, and I came to learn that our harshest lesson is that our healthcare system is completely broken at the time when you need it most.” Dumala said.

California leads the country with the most people on Medicaid. 

 

