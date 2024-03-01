Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

“Leaping Forward And Creating Balance” on Morning Energy

Posted on by Renna Reddick
Share
image by creative commons

Leap Day is a day that comes around every four years. The reason why leap years exist is because it actually takes the earth more than 365 days to orbit the sun.

According to NASA, it takes the earth 365 days, 5 hours, 48 minutes and 46 seconds which means that those extra years just don’t disappear and must be accounted for which is accomplished by adding an extra day to our calendar every four years.

In essence leap year is about creating balance on the earth which impacts harvesting, planting and other cycles based on seasons. And for some leap year is an opportunity to take a leap of faith and try something new.

On morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring the importance of leaping forward as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.

Tags
,

You may also like

Join Belmont Heights Little League for an unforgettable opening ceremony!

Belmont Heights Little League is gearing up for an exciting...

Meet some of the amazing volunteers and DJs who joined us for our Fund Drive in WMNF 88.5!

Two Important Books On American Women’s Lives

Felicia Kornbluh – A Woman’s Life Is a Human Life ...

Don’t Miss Out: Doug Wright’s Exclusive Design for WMNF 88.5 Spring T-Shirt Fundraiser!

Welcome to our Spring Fundraising event! As you’re likely aware,...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
TODAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Tune in for a new episode Ft. Liquid Pennies the Neo-Psychedelic Rock quartet from St Petersburg, FL! Watch Live on Facebook or Listen on 88.5 on your Radio Dial! WATCH LIVE ON FACEBOOK OR CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #communityradio #Music #wmnf It's time for a very special #ThrowbackThursday ft the talented @TheWarandTreaty. We love this duo and still remember receiving this awesome signed poster from them back in 2018. Who loves this band? Comment below! #memories #wmnf #throwbackthursday Our Spring Fund Drive is going strong and every donation gets us closer to our goal! We thrive and grow in our community because of you the listener. Your kind words and support mean everything! So here's to our growing WMNF Family! CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! #bestlistenersever #wmnf #Music #communityradio 🎉Huge shoutout to our incredible listeners for making the WMNF Fund Drive Finale a success! 🙏Your support means the world to us. 💚But it's not too late to donate - join the love train and help us reach our goal! 🚂 Let's keep the momentum going! CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! #WMNFFundDrive #Grateful #FeelingTheLove The SPRING FUND DRIVE memories keep coming and our inspiration is YOU our amazing listeners! Every Donation, Every Like, Every interaction with you makes us better! Let's get to our goal so we can do keep the fun going! #wmnf #funddrive #donate
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Ultrasounds Radio Show with Eluv
Player position: