“Leaping Forward And Creating Balance” on Morning Energy

image by creative commons

Leap Day is a day that comes around every four years. The reason why leap years exist is because it actually takes the earth more than 365 days to orbit the sun.

According to NASA, it takes the earth 365 days, 5 hours, 48 minutes and 46 seconds which means that those extra years just don’t disappear and must be accounted for which is accomplished by adding an extra day to our calendar every four years.

In essence leap year is about creating balance on the earth which impacts harvesting, planting and other cycles based on seasons. And for some leap year is an opportunity to take a leap of faith and try something new.

On morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring the importance of leaping forward as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.