Legislature confirms DeSantis’ picks for New College of Florida Trustees

The Florida Senate on Thursday signed off on controversial appointments by Gov. Ron DeSantis to the New College of Florida Board of Trustees.

DeSantis revamped the board by appointing a slate of conservative members.

Since being installed on the board in January, the trustees have shaken up leadership at the small liberal arts college in Sarasota.

They were instrumental in removing former President Patricia Okker and replacing her with interim President Richard Corcoran, a Republican former House speaker and state education commissioner.

The Senate confirmed the trustees along with dozens of other DeSantis appointees to various offices.

The New College trustees confirmed were Ryan Anderson, Mark Bauerlein, Debra Jenks, Charles Kesler, Christopher Rufo, and Matthew Spalding.