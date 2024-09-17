Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Lesser known candidates for the highest office talk about why their run is important

Posted on by Meghan Bowman
Share
Tuesday Cafe Sean Kinane WMNF

On Tuesday Café, WMNF’s Meghan Bowman and Chris Young spoke with candidates for the presidency and vice presidency.

We talked about issues issues important to voters like gun violence and the cost of living. Joining live was Independent Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, running for president. And the candidates for vice president Mike ter Maat, the running mate for Chase Oliver and the Libertarian Party, along with Lauren Onak, the running mate for Peter Sonski and the American Solidarity Party.

We also aired a pre-recorded excerpt with Jill Stein, the Green Party’s candidate for president.

Listen to the show here:

Watch the live interview here:

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

development of house construction
Tampa announces development code updates at ‘kickoff’ event

Listen: Tampa is launching a two-year project to update the...

Tampa renames street for Dr. Walter L. Smith, pioneering educator and FAMU President

WMNF Sunday Forum host, Walter Smith, II and his family...

The Scoop: Tues. Sep. 17th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

News in florida on the scoop. Conservationists, Registering to vote,...

airline flying over sunset
AAA says plan early for holiday travel

A lot of people in the state already have travel...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
The WMNF 45th Birthday Bash was amazing! The energy, the friendship, and of course the MUSIC! The Dollyrots brought positive vibes and that electric energy that is the heartbeat of WMNF! We have more awesome photos coming but we couldn't wait to give you a sneak peek! Thank you John Mazz for the awesome photos and thank you mystical realm photography for your snapshots as well! Stay tuned for more recap moments, and once again... Thank you DOLLYROTS for putting on a Fantastic show! #WMNF45thBirthdayBash #PositiveVibesOnly #RecapMoments #ThankYouDollyrots #wmnf Fall is already here, and who knows what it has in store for us. But, what about that extra vehicle? Don’t just leaf it; Donate it to WMNF and change with the season. Call 888-WMNF-885. Our Vehicle Donor Support Team is available seven days a week. Or donate online at https://link.wmnf.org/VehicleDonation. #SUPPORT #CARDONATION #WMNF Friday on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! 🌸 Meet Shy Blossom 🌸 Adriana (vocals/guitar), Abel (lead guitar), Julie (drums), & Preston (bass) make up this fresh band! 🎶 Adriana's award-winning songwriting shines in their 2024 album The fall fund drive finale is almost over! Help us get to our goal! The love and support we’re feeling is proof that we have the best listeners ever! Call 813-239-9663 or click Donate in LINKTREE to give!!! #WMNF #FallFundDrive #Donate#CommunityRadio 🎶🎧 Join us tomorrow 6-9am for the Fund Drive Finale! 🚀 Tune in for great music, fun commentary, & donation challenges! Let's keep this love train going & reach our goal! 💪 The Amazing Sam & Randy Wind will bring our Fall Fund Drive home! 🏡 Let's go! #FundDriveFinale #DonateForACause 🙌💸 Call 813-239-9663 or visit our website to give✌️ #donate #wmnf #funddrive
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam Tuesday
Player position: