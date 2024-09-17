Lesser known candidates for the highest office talk about why their run is important

On Tuesday Café, WMNF’s Meghan Bowman and Chris Young spoke with candidates for the presidency and vice presidency.

We talked about issues issues important to voters like gun violence and the cost of living. Joining live was Independent Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, running for president. And the candidates for vice president Mike ter Maat, the running mate for Chase Oliver and the Libertarian Party, along with Lauren Onak, the running mate for Peter Sonski and the American Solidarity Party.

We also aired a pre-recorded excerpt with Jill Stein, the Green Party’s candidate for president.

Listen to the show here:

Watch the live interview here: