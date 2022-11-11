“LEST WE FORGET” on Morning Energy

Share this:

Election Day is one of the most important days in American History because it provides an opportunity for citizens to exercise their Democratic right to vote. Election day has been occurring in the United States since the late 1800s and November was chosen as the month for Election Day, largely out of cultural farming conveniences (https://www.history.com/news/why-is-election-day-a-tuesday-in-november). Another important historical day in November is Veterans Day, which is an American holiday dedicated to honoring Americans who have and are currently serving in the United States Armed Forces.

Despite the importance of Election Day and Veterans Day many people take the freedoms that we enjoy that are often associated with these important days for granted, largely because these freedoms have become a “way of life”. However, in other parts of the world basic freedoms are still being fought for.

It has been said, “Freedom is not Free“. It has also been said, “Those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it”. Acknowledging important days like Election Day and Veterans Day are wonderful collective ways of reflecting on the sacrifices made by the heroism of others….“Lest We Forget”.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!