“Lest We Forget” on Morning Energy with Kool Aunt Cyndi

“For evil to flourish, it only requires good men to do nothing.” — Simon Wiesenthal.

“Lest We Forget” is a cautionary phrase reminding people to not to forget things or people that are important. It is also a phrase that is commonly used in war remembrance services and commemorative occasions.

There are many important days during the month of November that we should not forget. Some of these important days include Veterans Day, National Election Day, and Thanksgiving Day.

Join me Cool Aunt Cyndi and Renna on Friday from 4-6am for a special musical journey about this topic.