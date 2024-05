“Sometimes letting things go is an act of far greater power than hanging on”…Eckhart Tolle

A dog is a man’s best friend” is a well known expression that speaks to the long history of friendship, loyalty and companionship between humans and dogs.

Dogs can teach us many valuable lessons in life, but so too can many other animals such as lions, elephants and wolves. Some of these valuable lessons include: bravery, unconditional love, and living in the present and letting go.