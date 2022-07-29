Listen to the WMNF News morning headlines for Friday, July 29

Among the headline news stories on the morning of Friday, July 29, 2022, WMNF brought you McKenna’s story about Tampa City Council voting to declare a housing state of emergency, as well as stories about new union contracts for City of Tampa police, firefighters and blue-collar workers, how Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz is advising local school districts to ignore federal guidance against discriminating on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity and a religious school in East Tampa is suing President Biden and Florida Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried claiming that new federal anti-discrimination policies regarding sexual orientation and gender identity are hindering its ability to feed hungry children.