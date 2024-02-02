“Living In The Shadows” on Morning Energy

Groundhog Day is based on an old legend that if the groundhog (named Punxsutawney Phil) sees his shadow then there will be 6 more weeks of winter, but if he does not then there will be an early spring.

Groundhog Day has been occurring in the United States on February 2nd since 1887, and although meteorologists have far more advanced methods for predicting the weather these days, Groundhog Day marks the midpoint between the the winter solstice and spring equinox.

From a spiritual perspective, shadows are often associated with the subconscious mind, representing the hidden desires, fears, and/or unresolved emotions.

On Morning Energy we are going to spend time exploring “Living In The Shadows” as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.