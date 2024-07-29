Donate Now!
Local artists “humiliated” after curator douses art with tomato soup

Posted on by Chris Young
Art at American Art Show in Ybor // Credit: Rebecca Crea (rebecca.g.crea), Instagram

Local artists were shaken after their artwork was covered with tomato soup during a gallery opening in Ybor City, with one calling the experience humiliating. 

Kira Gondack-Silvia  is a visual artist from Central Florida. 

She, alongside many other artists, submitted her work for the American Art Show.      

“The way it was pitched to me was that it was this gallery’s final show, and they were asking for art, with the theme of American Art, so I submitted a canvas print and it was accepted.”

The show was presented by the Department of Contemporary Art Tampa in Ybor’s Historic Kress Building

But the artists had no clue what would happen next. 

On opening day, Artist and curator of the show Emiliano Settecasi, threw tomato soup on the their artwork.

He said it was to signify his protest against the war in Gaza.

Gondack-Silvia was not there but says she was shocked to find out her art was affected.

“It really just is a lot like bringing your kid to a nursery and then the person in charge going and abusing your kid.”

Other artists posted on social media expressing their outrage of their art being defaced without their knowledge. 

Settecasi did not respond to WMNF’s request for comment. However, on Instagram, he posted that he was sorry about the art, but while there is one less art gallery in Ybor, there are no more in Gaza.  

In a statement posted on social media, The Kress Contemporary says they were shocked at the destruction of artwork in their walls, and it “directly opposes the organization’s mission.”

 

Tags
, ,

