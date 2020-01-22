Local nurse practitioners discuss HB607, which gives them more independence from doctors

Good morning, welcome to Radioactivity. I’m Rob Lorei.

Later in the program we’ll talk about the debate that began yesterday over impeaching President Trump. But first—

Access to health care in the US is a problem- especially for people in rural areas. There’s an effort in Tallahassee to increase the number of providers by allowing nurse practitioners to independently provide basic medical care. Florida is one of more than two dozen states that prevents nurse practitioners from offering care—independently from physicians.

Today in the US there are about 270,000 nurse practitioners- caring for millions of people annually.

In rural areas, there is a primary care physician shortage. (Source: a 2018 UnitedHealth Group report.)

More than 85 percent of NPs are trained in primary care areas, including pediatric, adult and geriatric care – critical to the health of aging baby boomers. NPs also treat patients like women’s health, veterans, those fighting opioid use disorder, patients living with HIV, and many others.

Last week in Tallahassee the House Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee approved HB 607.

The measure has been a longtime priority for nurses as well as bill sponsor and Republican Rep. Cary Pigman of Sebring.

We’re joined now by two local nurse practitioners– Jean Aertker and Janet DuBois, both hold a Doctorate of Nursing Practice.