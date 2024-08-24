After he loses a school board election, Foganholi is named by DeSantis to the State Board of Education

School classroom by diane39 via iStock for WMNF News.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

Three days after he lost a bid to stay on the Broward County School Board, Daniel Foganholi was appointed Friday by Gov. Ron DeSantis to the State Board of Education.

Foganholi, who was appointed in 2022 by DeSantis to the Broward board, finished third in a primary election for the seat Tuesday.

His appointment to the State Board of Education will take effect Nov. 20, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. on Friday congratulated Foganholi in a post on the social media platform X.

“I look forward to continuing to work with you to serve Florida’s students,” Diaz said in the post.

But Jennifer Jenkins, founder of the group Educated We Stand, which is critical of DeSantis’ education positions, blasted Foganholi’s appointment.

“In a true democracy, elected officials are chosen by the people, not anointed by political power,” Jenkins said in a prepared statement. “DeSantis’ decision underscores his disregard for a government that reflects the will of its constituents and his preference for imposing his own political agenda.”