“Making Lemonade out of Lemons” on Morning Energy

There will be many things in life that challenge us, yet somehow we must find a way to muster up the faith, strength, and courage to move forward and make the best out of negative situations.

It has been said that when “When Life Gives You Lemons”, Make Lemonade”. This is an encouraging proverbial phrase meant to remind us to do our very best to maintain an optimistic and positive can-do attitude in the face of adversity or misfortune.

On Morning Energy, we are going to dive deeper into this topic as it relates to so many different areas of our lives such as: failed relationships, the death of a loved one, and also when things go sour at work.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!

Morning Energy