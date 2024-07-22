Managing Screen Time, Gut Health, and Chronic Conditions with Dr. Fred Harvey

In this episode of the Healthy Steps Radio Show, Dr. Fred Harvey discusses the impact of screen time on mental health, the importance of fiber for gut health, and managing various chronic conditions. He addresses questions on dialysis, nerve pain, arthritis, bronchitis, and dietary choices. Dr. Harvey also emphasizes natural interventions and lifestyle changes for improving overall well-being.

Caller Summaries:

Dialysis and Insulin Use (00:14:17):

Mitchell from Tampa discusses his husband’s need for insulin after dialysis treatments. Dr. Harvey suggests dietary adjustments and the importance of balanced meals to manage blood sugar levels.

Nerve Pain (00:26:16):

Joe from Sarasota asks about metformin and its side effects on nerve pain related to diabetes. Dr. Harvey recommends alternative supplements and dietary changes to manage diabetes.

Osteoarthritis and Muscle Activation (00:29:01):

Bob from St. Pete seeks advice on managing osteoarthritis in multiple joints. Dr. Harvey recommends muscle activation techniques and physical therapy before considering surgery.

Basal Joint Arthritis (00:31:12):

Jerry from Bradenton asks about managing basal joint arthritis in his thumb. Dr. Harvey suggests hand physical therapy, muscle activation techniques, and anti-inflammatory supplements.

Tofu and Soy Products for Children (00:33:29):

Peter from Palm Harbor inquires about the safety of soy products for children and discusses his recovery from bronchitis. Dr. Harvey advises on choosing organic, non-GMO soy products and supplements for respiratory health.

Memory Loss and Choline (00:39:25):

Jeff asks about choline supplements for memory loss. Dr. Harvey emphasizes lifestyle changes, such as a Mediterranean diet and regular exercise, for cognitive health.

Mortar and Pestle Safety (00:41:39):

Jan from St. Pete asks about the safety of using a granite mortar and pestle from Mexico. Dr. Harvey assures its safety as long as it is not painted and discusses the benefits of using such tools.

Colitis and Dietary Changes (00:47:32):

Maggie from Tampa discusses her husband’s prolonged colitis symptoms. Dr. Harvey recommends an elimination diet, avoiding gluten and dairy, and suggests further medical evaluation.

Post-COVID Fatigue (00:44:47):

Sue emails about persistent fatigue and wheeziness post-COVID. Dr. Harvey suggests time-restricted eating, vitamin D, and seeking help from a functional medicine doctor.