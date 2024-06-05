Organization works to fill gaps Manatee Memorial left after cuts for uninsured care

Manatee Memorial Hospital cut patient care for the indigent and uninsured community, with the exception of emergency room visits. Photo from Manatee Memorial Hospital Facebook page for WMNF News (2024).

Manatee Memorial Hospital is ending its partnership with a county-led program, leaving some patients without many options for services.

Good County, also known as Manatee County Health Care Plan, is a secondary program that helps provide medical care for those who cannot afford traditional health insurance.

We Care Manatee uses the program to help connect patients with the hospital for surgical services.

Manatee Memorial, the largest healthcare organization in Manatee County, ended its relationship with the organization on June 1, leaving a large number of patients without options.

We Care Manatee Executive Director Shannon Hoyt said the hospital was the only provider in the county for surgeries – leaving a hole for many patients.

She said a patient came to her in the past few days who could no longer get a procedure he needed through the program. He was told he’d have to pay $300 for it.

“This is the low-income working class that is uninsured,” Hoyt said. “And he’s like, ‘I can’t, where do I get $300 from?’ You know, that’s a lot of money to some people.”

The Manatee hospital’s emergency room services remain open, but Hoyt said that might lead to higher bills and more medical debt for people who are already struggling.

“There is a group of people who are uninsured and lower income that health care is really hard for,” Hoyt said. “Not a lot of people stand beside them. We’re seeing the fall out of some of that and we’re going to continue to stand beside them because they matter.”

In April, Manatee Memorial Hospital CEO Tom McDougal spoke to the Manatee Board of County Commissioners during a special meeting. He said the hospital’s total cost for charity, indigent, and uninsured care rose nearly $10 million in the past two years.

Last year the hospital performed over 450 surgeries and procedures, had over 400 admissions, and processed over 3,500 outpatient tests through Good County. The county health plan reimbursed Manatee Memorial for about $2.7 million for costs incurred, but McDougal said the actual price tag totaled nearly $9 million.

“I simply can’t afford to keep doing this without being compensated for it,” McDougal said. “It takes away care from other patients.”

In February, McDougal stopped oncology care through Good County.

Hoyt said both Good County and We Care Manatee are still helping patients find options for the care they need.