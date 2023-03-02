Many may lose Medicaid benefits during reconsideration period

Share this:

Over 5.6 million Floridians rely on Medicaid for healthcare, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress provided states with significant additional federal funding in order to continue the coverage for beneficiaries. About half of enrollment growth in Florida’s Medicaid program during the pandemic was attributable to children.

During this time, families on Medicaid did not have to worry about losing coverage. However, that may all change soon.

Beginning April 1st, states will start reviewing eligibility and possibly dis-enrolling beneficiaries.

U.S. Representative Kathy Castor led the Florida Democratic Delegation in urging Gov. DeSantis to prioritize keeping people, especially children, enrolled during this reconsideration phase.

“We want to make sure the State of Florida has a plan as they begin to relook at millions of Floridians” Castor told WMNF.

Castor wrote a letter to DeSantis, co-signed by multiple other Floridian congress members, stressing the importance of retaining coverage for children during this period.

“I’m fearful that children will not be able to see their pediatrician that they won’t get the basic shots that they need, that they won’t have the mental health services that they may qualify for, that means they could get sick, there could be a serious diagnosis that could bankrupt their families.”