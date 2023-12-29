Marianne Williamson discusses her absence from the Florida presidential primary, Israel, Trump and more

Photo via williamsonmarianne/Facebook

Democrats seem to be obsessed with Donald Trump, but a lot of them should be familiar with Marianne Williamson, too.

The self-help author and spiritual adviser ran for president in 2020, and is running as a Democrat again in 2024. The 71-year-old will not appear on any Florida primary ballot, however, after the Florida Democratic Party “effectively canceled the primary and awarded all delegates to President Joe Biden,” according to The Hill.

Williamson joined The Skinny on WMNF Tampa 88.5-FM to discuss her absence from the Florida ticket, Israel, Ukraine, Trump and more.

