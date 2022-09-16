Mercy McCoy – Americana/Folk

A slice of americana apple pie, Mercy McCoy is on Live Music Showcase. Get read for some great music and great tips from a label owner on how to get a record labels attention.
by Ken Apperson and filed under Uncategorized.
