Meteorologist Denis Phillips on Hurricane Ian, climate change and Rule No. 7

ABC Action News meteorologist Denis Phillips was a guest on WMNF WaveMakers on Tuesday, May 9, to discuss Hurricane Ian, the upcoming hurricane season, climate change and how he developed his famous Rule No. 7.

Phillips said there is no doubt climate change is producing more intense storms like 2022’s Hurricane Ian, and that the concurrent sea level rise will likely mean more devastation from storm surge and flooding.

Phillips had advice for how to prepare for hurricanes and what to look for as storms threaten Florida. And that includes following his Rule No. 7: “Don’t freak out until I tell you to. We’re fine.”

Listen to the interview.