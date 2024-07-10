MidPoint’s Talk Back Town Hall

On July 10, 2024, MidPoint hosted a talk-back Town Hall where we opened up the phone lines and checked our emails and texts from our listening audience to discuss what issues in the news are on their minds. Shelley, co-host Matt Newton, and our listeners covered everything from the possibility of the Satanic Temple counseling public school students to the dangers of the Republicans’ radical blueprint for a second Trump Administration, Project 2025. We enjoyed hearing from our new and regular listeners like Mike from Sarasota, Fran from Largo, and even some WMNF hosts like Mario Nunez from The Conversation, and David Bryant from Da Soul Kitchen who called in with their thoughts on the news, and their pleas for greater civic engagement. Stay tuned to MidPoint for the best in Florida-centric news and public affairs with a local perspective, and for our occasional talk-back Town Halls when YOU set the agenda for the show.