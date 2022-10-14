Migrants transported to Martha’s Vineyard by DeSantis might now have a pathway to citizenship

https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/NEWS_MigrantsUpdatedV.wav https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/NEWS_MigrantsUpdatedV.wav

The migrants that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis transported to Martha’s Vineyard might now have a path to citizenship. They are now eligible to apply for a type of visa called a “U” visa.

Last month, DeSantis transported migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in what some people have called a political stunt. According to Politico, before they were flown to the island, they had no employment, housing or a clear pathway to citizenship. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office claims that because of these flights, the migrants are now eligible for a path to citizenship. The migrants are eligible to apply for “U” visas. This is a kind of immigration status for victims of some crimes that take place on US soil.