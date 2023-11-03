Donate Now!
Morning Energy “Day Of The Dead” With Dan Thro

Posted on by Renna Reddick
“To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die.” – Thomas Campbell

Depending on where you reside, “The Day of the Dead” is a holiday traditionally celebrated on October 31st or the beginning of November. “The Day of the dead is a time to honor deceased loved ones.

“The Day of the Dead” is also traditionally observed in regions with large Mexican populations. However, similar traditions can be linked back to Medieval Europe with celebrations such as: All Saints’ Day and All Souls.

One Morning Energy, we will have a guest host sharing his perspective about this extremely important holiday.

Join me Renna, Tom Collins and Dan Thro on Friday from 4-6am for a special musical journey about this topic.

