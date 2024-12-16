A mural in St. Pete symbolizes resilience after Florida’s 2024 hurricanes

Ya La'ford with a student from Mount Zion Christian Academy making the mural "All Hands United." Photo provided by the artist for WMNF News.

An artist is doing her part to help the Tampa Bay community heal after this year’s hurricanes.

On Friday, Ya La’ford invited school children and community leaders to put their hand prints on a new mural.

The mural is outside the Museum of Fine Arts along the downtown St. Petersburg waterfront. Ya La’ford says the All Hands United mural symbolizes resilience, unity and strength — by tying all of us together after the hurricanes.

Ya La’ford stands in front of her mural “All Hands United” at the Museum of Fine Arts in St. Petersburg. By Seán Kinane / WMNF News (13 Dec 2024).

“I think it’s been scary. I think it’s been overwhelming. I think that it’s also been more traumatic to put together because I think there was more, much more damage than any of us really realized. But I think that’s what makes us so much stronger. I think that we can now see a brighter future. I think that we can also on top of seeing a brighter future, be able to connect different dots. We’re able to really, I think come together in this moment and heal together,” she said.

The mural is the grand finale of the 10th annual SHINE Mural Festival, which was delayed because of Hurricane Milton.

