Nathaniel Cox invites you into The Dorm Room

Share this:

When WMNF Megan Bowman accepted an internship with NPR this spring, she left a big opportunity for a new young programmer to take over the mic for The Dorm Room, WMNF’s progressive college music show. Stepping in is Nathaniel Cox, a high school senior who is getting a head start on college through dual enrollment at St. Pete College.

Nathaniel, his brother Noah, and his sister Nadia, all started volunteering as teenagers with their family friend Jeannie Holton on WMNF’s Acoustic Peace Club. In fact, Nadia was the second host of The Dorm Room.

“It’s kind of a changing of the guard,” said Nathaniel, who is putting his own spin on the music he shares.

Beginning each show with a cut from Radiohead, Nathaniel eases listeners into newer indie music from artists like Steve Lacy; Black Country, New Road; and King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard. Then he carefully weaves in classics from the 1980s and early ’90s, like Elton John, Electric Light Orchestra, Supertramp, and The Police.

And that’s not all. As a fan of soft rock and following Nadia’s lead, Nathaniel mixes in Dad Rock and Yacht Rock hits. Then, like a phonic tutorial, Nathaniel introduces the college crowd to artists who influenced the newer bands he plays. His favorites? Fleetwood Mac, Daryl Hall & John Oates, and especially Gary Wright’s “Dreamweaver.”

Nathaniel credits his love of music and the arts to his parents and siblings. “My family has always been part of the arts. My mom and dad took me to art museums, concerts, ballet,” he said. “My mom studied to be a dancer…and my dad is a lawyer, but his big hobby is painting.”

Nathaniel’s creative outlet is the theater. When Noah and Nadia started doing musical and community theater, Nathaniel was often called to fill in for younger roles. After seven years participating in summer stock and community theater, Nathaniel now interns with DeArmon Creative Arts School & Theater in Tampa, helping block stage productions and helping young performers with their craft.

It can be challenging to find new music that “feels fresh and sounds different,” Nathaniel said. But it’s a challenge he likes. He scours the internet for ideas and then plans his show ahead of time. “It’s really cool, because I get to hear new artists together with artists I already know… [and] that I really enjoy listening to.”

When asked what he likes about WMNF, Nathaniel said, “I like that we bring every type of music genre imaginable on one radio station. You could be listening to one show with one type of sound…then tune into the next show and hear something completely different,” Nathaniel said. “It’s perfect for finding new music.

“It’s opportunities, too, for younger people like myself,” he said. “I can’t think of any other radio station where you could just apply and volunteer and get a radio show.”

Listen to Nathaniel’s latest broadcast from The Dorm Room.