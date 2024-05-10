Donate Now!
“Taking Care Of Your Mental Health” on Morning Energy

Posted on by Renna Reddick
Taking Care of Your Mental Health - Image by TraumaAndDissociation CCBY-ND2.0
May is Mental Health Awareness Month.  It has been observed in May in the United States since 1949.  According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) millions of Americans face the reality of living with a mental health condition and 1 in 5 U.S. adults will experience a mental health condition in their lifetime. However, it’s just not the person with the mental health condition that is being affected.  The impact of mental illness can be seen throughout our personal and professional lives.
On Morning Energy, we are going to dive deeper into the topic of mental health as it relates to various areas of our lives.
