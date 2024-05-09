Donate Now!
Behind the curtain: DJ Cen Flo’s exclusive interview with Vanessa Williams

Posted on by Stella Reitich
Vanessa Williams (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Sheen Center for Thought & Culture)

If you enjoy classic groove music, you likely know that DJ Cen-Flo is the perfect person to turn to when you want to keep your feet tapping. Cen-Flo has had a successful radio career lasting more than 20 years, making him well-known to fans of energetic beats and vintage sounds. His WMNF show, “The House Party,” has brought him recognition and a devoted following. He now has the opportunity to treat you to something very special: an interview with the illustrious Vanessa Williams

DJ Cen-Flo is renowned for having extensive knowledge about the current and older music scenes. Cen-Flo was brought up in Detriot, Michigan, the birthplace of Motown and Funk, and he has lived his whole life surrounded by music. For those looking for the music for their day, “The House Party,” is undoubtedly perfect due to his contagious enthusiasm. 

DJ Cen-Flo

The versatile musician, actress, and former Miss America Vanessa Williams has a background in cinema, television and performance. Titles like “The Right Stuff” and “Save the Best for Last” are still timeless gems. DJ Cen-Flo will discuss Williams’ trajectory in the field of entertainment, her musical career, and her future plans in this exclusive interview. He will go through Williams’ formative years, her momentous role as the first African-American Miss America, and her triumphant breakthrough into the worlds of film and singing. Expect open discussions, fascinating stories, and an inside look at the life of one of the most respected personalities in entertainment. 

Soul, funk, and vintage R&B enthusiasts shouldn’t miss the conversation between DJ Cen-Flo and Vanessa Williams. It’s an opportunity to meet one of the greatest and longest-lasting talents in the business and experience the magic of the past. 

This conversation with DJ Cen-Flo is sure to be the most memorable yet, regardless of how long you’ve been a listener to “The House Party.” Prepare to be transported to a memorable experience on Saturday, May 11, at 8pm.

