Tropical Heatwave Chance Drawing Prize List

Posted on by Miss Julie
Unclaimed Chance Drawing Prizes from Tropical Heatwave

What a great party & coming together of our wonderful Community!! We hope you didn’t miss it. The weather was scary for a minute, but cooperated in the end – Just a light sprinkle…
Thanks to all who came out to support, dance and enjoy the wonderful line-up of bands on three stages, plus 50 Years of Hip Hop in the Theater at the Cuban Club in Ybor City… Especially those who took a chance to win & donated to WMNF.  There were ten (10) prizes left on the table after the show ended. Let us know ahead of time, to arrange pick-up, if you are a winner:
_____________________________________________________________
# 1 – A Handmade WMNF Quilt4385304

# 2 – Trust Government Sitting Bull Edition Chief Sitting Bull Poster – CLAIMED (4385068)

# 3 – Rollin’ Oats Market Gift Basket 4385279

# 4 – “Spiked Tea” Ceramic Teapot by Larry Spears, Nashville, IN– CLAIMED (4384920)

# 5 Keith Richards Caricature Poster, framed CLAIMED (4384766)

# 6 $50 Gift Card – Ella’s Americana Folk Art Café 4385591

# 7 Cabot Creamery Co-op’s Ultimate Cheese Box 4385225

# 8 – CD Pack (6, or actually 7) – 4385568

# 9 – Tampa Theatre Movie Passes (4)CLAIMED (4385834)

# 10 – $25 Gift Card – G. Peppers Grill & Tavern4385008

# 11 – Ahna’s Cultural Gifts Tropical HW  Fan Pack – 4385387

 # 12 Children’s Book Set (3) – CLAIMED (4384798)

 # 134-Pack of LPs or The Willie Nelson “Sandwich” Album Set – 4385321

# 14The Best of Arlo Guthrie LP (SIGNED) – 4385744

*** 2nd Chance Prize = WMNF Vintage Tee Shirt from sizes and styles available at the station in our secret stash– 4385805

_____________________________________________________________
Thanks to the businesses who gave prizes: The anonymous quilt artist, Rollin’ Oats Market, G. Peppers Grill & Tavern, Tampa Theatre, Ella’s Americana Folk Art Café, Cabot Creamery Cooperative and the other volunteer & community members who donated for this chance drawing!!
Please contact Miss Julie at 813-238-8001, ext 134, or e-mail [email protected] to claim a gift. 
All prizes must be exchanged for winning tickets and picked up at WMNF 88.5FM, 1210 E Dr MLK Jr Blvd, Tampa, 33603, in person or suitable arrangements must be made in advance.
THANKS FOR SUPPORTING NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO IN TAMPA BAY!

 

