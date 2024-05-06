Tropical Heatwave Chance Drawing Prize List

Unclaimed Chance Drawing Prizes from Tropical Heatwave

What a great party & coming together of our wonderful Community!! We hope you didn’t miss it. The weather was scary for a minute, but cooperated in the end – Just a light sprinkle…

Thanks to all who came out to support, dance and enjoy the wonderful line-up of bands on three stages, plus 50 Years of Hip Hop in the Theater at the Cuban Club in Ybor City… Especially those who took a chance to win & donated to WMNF. There were ten (10) prizes left on the table after the show ended. Let us know ahead of time, to arrange pick-up, if you are a winner:

_____________________________________________________________

# 1 – A Handmade WMNF Quilt – 4385304

# 2 – Trust Government Sitting Bull Edition Chief Sitting Bull Poster – CLAIMED (4385068)

# 3 – Rollin’ Oats Market Gift Basket – 4385279 4385279 # 4 – “Spiked Tea” Ceramic Teapot by Larry Spears, Nashville, IN – CLAIMED (4384920) # 5 – Keith Richards Caricature Poster, framed – CLAIMED (4384766) # 6 – $50 Gift Card – Ella’s Americana Folk Art Café – 4385591 # 7 – Cabot Creamery Co-op’s Ultimate Cheese Box – 4385225 # 8 – CD Pack (6, or actually 7) – 4385568 # 9 – Tampa Theatre Movie Passes (4) – CLAIMED (4385834) # 10 – $25 Gift Card – G. Peppers Grill & Tavern –4385008 # 11 – Ahna’s Cultural Gifts Tropical HW Fan Pack – 4385387 # 12 – Children’s Book Set (3) – CLAIMED (4384798) # 13 – 4-Pack of LPs or The Willie Nelson “Sandwich” Album Set – 4385321 # 14 – The Best of Arlo Guthrie LP (SIGNED) – 4385744 *** 2nd Chance Prize = WMNF Vintage Tee Shirt from sizes and styles available at the station in our secret stash… – 4385805

_____________________________________________________________

Thanks to the businesses who gave prizes: The anonymous quilt artist, Rollin’ Oats Market, G. Peppers Grill & Tavern, Tampa Theatre, Ella’s Americana Folk Art Café, Cabot Creamery Cooperative and the other volunteer & community members who donated for this chance drawing!!

Please contact Miss Julie at 813-238-8001, ext 134, or e-mail [email protected] to claim a gift.

All prizes must be exchanged for winning tickets and picked up at WMNF 88.5FM, 1210 E Dr MLK Jr Blvd, Tampa, 33603, in person or suitable arrangements must be made in advance.

THANKS FOR SUPPORTING NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO IN TAMPA BAY!