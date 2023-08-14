Navigating Medical Gaslighting for Better Healthcare with Dr. Fred Harvey

Dr. Fred Harvey explores the issue of medical gaslighting and the need for effective communication between patients and doctors in this podcast episode. Highlighting the prevalence of medical gaslighting among LGBTQIA+ individuals, he emphasizes the importance of patients feeling listened to and taken seriously by their doctors. Dr. Harvey calls for respect and open-mindedness in doctor-patient interactions and raises concerns about the pathologization of behaviors in the medical field. The podcast also delves into topics such as the impact of hormones in food, flaws in the capitalist economic system, alternative treatment options for reflux and dental issues, health risks associated with dental implants, and the dangers of breakdowns in communication in healthcare. Dr. Harvey offers insights and advice on these various subjects, emphasizing the need for informed decisions and seeking specialized care when necessary.
(00:00:01) Medical Gaslighting and Patient Communication
(00:08:15) Problems with Doctor-Patient Communication
(00:15:59) The Impact of Hormones in Food
(00:22:39) Issues with Capitalist Economic System
(00:31:26) Dental Implants and Medical Tourism
(00:38:42) Health risks of dental implants
(00:44:42) Communication issues in healthcare
(00:51:23) Seeking Specialist for Orthopedic Issue