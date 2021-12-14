No cars allowed along the St. Pete waterfront the next two Saturday evenings

Share this:

Part of the downtown St. Petersburg waterfront will be closed to vehicle traffic the next two Saturday evenings.

In an email press release Tuesday, the St Petersburg Police Department said that Bayshore Drive NE will be open to pedestrians and bicyclists only from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 18 and Saturday, December 25.

The pedestrian-only zone of Bayshore Drive NE will be from Central Avenue to 5th Avenue NE.

St. Pete Police say the car-free zone is a “temporary measure for pedestrian safety during the holidays” because of the “volume of pedestrians visiting the Pier.”