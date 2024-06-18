Donate Now!
No Home Run breaks down the proposed Tampa Bay Rays stadium and redevelopment deal

Posted on by Seán Kinane
Rendering of new baseball stadium with crown and palm trees surrounding it.
A rendering of the new proposed Rays stadium shows the possibilities for the development. Photo provided by City of St. Petersburg Committee of the Whole for WMNF News (2024).

The Tampa Bay Rays and their development partner Hines want to build a new baseball stadium and residential and business developments near the downtown site of the current Tropicana Field. And they want St. Petersburg and Pinellas County taxpayers to foot much of the bill.

St. Pete City Council took its first votes last week advancing the project. But it still needs final approval from the council and the Pinellas County Commission.

On Tuesday Café we spoke with Kari Mueller, a licensed Professional Engineer, who has given a series of webinars about the redevelopment project on behalf of the group No Home Run.

Listen to the full show here:

Watch this interview:

Also on Tuesday Café on June 18, 2024

June is LGBTQ Pride Month. St. Pete Pride celebrations continue through this weekend. On WMNF’s Tuesday Café we spoke about that and a range of news in Florida that impacts the LGBTQ community and allies with Equality Florida‘s Director of Transgender Equality, Angelique Godwin.

WMNF's Tuesday Café

Tuesday Café airs live weekly on WMNF beginning at 10:06 a.m. ET.

You can listen live on 88.5 FM in Tampa Bay, on wmnf.org or on the WMNF Community Radio app.

You can watch replays on TBAE Network channels at 8:00 a.m and 2:00 p.m Tuesdays on Spectrum 636, Frontier 34 and watch.tbae.net. Or on demand.

You can listen anytime on demand on wmnf.org or by subscribing to the Tuesday Café podcast on your favorite podcast platform.

https://open.spotify.com/show/311qfxLFcO8F7ZvnjgZogD – WMNF’s Tuesday Café with Seán Kinane.

