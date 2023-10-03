October 2023 WMNF News & Notes

Ah, Autumn– my favorite! The season of transformation is upon us. The crisp air and gentle breezes inspire me to take longer strolls, free from the constraints of a ticking clock. WMNF is also settling down from the summer vacations, as the young kids head back to school, and college interns beginning their programs. With one fund drive for this fiscal year under our belt, the cycles of the station are becoming as familiar to me as the changing of the seasons. I can’t believe my second anniversary as your general manager is already approaching! This month, we’re not just celebrating seasonal shifts; we’re undergoing a metamorphosis of our own. A huge shoutout to our incredible team—Robert Fitzpatrick, Shane Needham, JoEllen Schilke, Erika Flaskamp, Robin Milkowitz, and many more—who have prepared a successful launch of our revamped website. Kudos to our developers in Ukraine as well, who’ve been working tirelessly while most of us are still asleep. It is so enlivening to be able to use this platform to support the people there. Of course, I would be remiss if I failed to thank everyone for your generous donations and dedicated volunteerism, which makes it all possible. Just as the trees are shedding their leaves up north, WMNF is shedding our outdated systems in favor of more state-of-the-art solutions. Our new CRM (Customer Relations Management) software will forge stronger connections between us and you, our cherished community. Our updated traffic software will also add a touch of finesse to our on-air presentations. Plus, we’re upgrading our tech infrastructure to keep pace with next-gen operating systems. All of this as we strive to make October at WMNF a time to amplify the narratives of Indigenous People everywhere. While autumn leaves cascade in a ballet of colors, we’ll be tirelessly tending the roots that sustain us—our community and our commitment to diverse voices. Expect compelling programs that delve into the rich history, culture, and contributions of Indigenous communities. As the world around us changes, WMNF remains steadfast, nurturing the roots that ground us while celebrating the diversity that enriches us.

—Randi M. Zimmerman, WMNF general manager