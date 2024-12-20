Open carry bill draws backlash

Listen:

A controversial bill filed for the upcoming legislative session would allow Floridians to openly carry firearms in the state, and it’s received scrutiny from both sides of the aisle.

The new measure would allow people to publicly carry a gun that is fully or partially visible.

Currently, open carry is a second-degree misdemeanor with exceptions for law enforcement and people hunting.

The proposal removes open carry bans in schools, colleges, and polling places.

Cecile Scoon, co-president of the League of Women Voters of Florida, opposes the bill.

“We’ve had a lot of issues in the state of Florida with people being shot and feeling very uncomfortable walking around.” Scoon told WMNF.

She said the bill will escalate fears of gun violence in the state.

“I believe in guns, but they just need to be used safely. We’re not saying ‘don’t have weapons and don’t protect yourself’, we’re just saying let’s all try to use them in the most safe way that we can.” Scoon said.

Florida Senate President Ben Albritton said he is against the measure, and police oppose it too.

The other measure is a proposal to lower the minimum age to buy rifles and other long guns from 21 to 18.

The age was raised after the 2018 Parkland school shooting that killed 17 people.

Republican state Senator Randy Fine filed the bill to lower the minimum age, but when it comes time to vote on the measure in 2025’s session, he won’t be there.

Fine is running to fill the Congressional seat to replace Mike Waltz — President-Elect Donald Trump’s pick for national security advisor.