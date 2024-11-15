Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Panelists talk 2024 election results at Tampa Tiger Bay Club forum

Posted on by Chris Young
Share
Creative Loafing Editor-in-Chief Ray Roa and Political Analyst Susan MacManus // Chris Young, WMNF News, 11/15/2024

Listen:

The Republican party had a lot of wins in the 2024 election, turning some historically blue areas red.  Analysts reflected on what worked and what didn’t at the Tampa Tiger Bay Club. 

Political analyst Susan MacManus said the parties have switched places. 

“It’s called partisan realignment. Now the working class is Republican, and the Democrats are more elitist,” MacManus told the crowd.

McManus says Democrats should use language to resonate with more people.   

Editor-in-chief of Creative Loafing Ray Roa, who is also a host of WMNF’s The Skinny, says Republicans saw greater returns because they put in the work. 

“Democrats can talk about getting wiped off the rolls and things like that. But at the end of the day, the Republicans were just out there knocking on doors,” Roa said.

Many newspapers chose not to endorse a presidential candidate in this year’s election – including the Washington Post and the Tampa Bay Times.

Roa made his stance clear.

“I think that’s a huge disservice to the reader. Like, I don’t think the reader’s asking the publication to tell them how or what to do. I think they’re interested in hearing what the publication’s values are, and what they think about something,” Roa said.

Creative Loafing endorsed Democrat Kamala Harris.  

The publication called the Tampa Bay Times “cowards” for not making a choice.

In an article from the editorial board, the Times said it had no intention of choosing a candidate and chose to focus on local races instead.

MacManus and Roa also discussed local wins and losses, like the passage of Hillsborough’s Community Investment Tax. It’s a half percent sales tax used to fund projects around the county. 

 

Tags
, ,

You may also like

The Scoop: Fri. Nov. 15, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Florida Attorney General has filed a complaint against FEMA administrator...

Fall colors
Where to find colorful Fall leaves in Florida in November

November might be the prime time to head out and...

Joseph Ladapo
Governor Ron DeSantis wants Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo in Trump’s cabinet

Listen: Governor Ron DeSantis says Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo...

Florida Wildlife Corridor
A deal will conserve Florida Wildlife Corridor land in Hendry County

A $4.145 million deal will prevent development on a 754-acre...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
The WMNF Record Sale is just around the corner and our Selection is good enough to eat! Just kidding! Do not eat Vinyl! Play it! This #Throwbackthursday is a reminder to mark your calendars for this fun chance to add to your vinyl collection and support community radio! See you there! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE for info! #Events #community #wmnf #recordsale 🎶 Don’t miss the WMNF's Live Music Showcase Replay featuring Divine AF! This Friday at 2pm dive into a multigenerational, LGBTQ collective blending Americana, Blues, Funk, and Soul into an unforgettable journey. Each song and performer brings a unique energy you won’t want to miss! 🔥 CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE #LiveMusicShowcase #DivineAF #WMNF #Americana #SoulfulSounds 🎙️ Tune in to Talking Animals with guest host Beverly Capshaw! 🐾🌿 Wed at 11 AM on WMNF Discover the wonders of The Green Swamp with naturalist Paul Jensen. From panthers to black bears, this vital habitat is teeming with wildlife you didn’t know was in your backyard! Don’t miss it! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! 🐊🐻 #WMNF#FloridaWildlife #GreenSwamp Do you LOVE Skipper's Smokehouse? 🎸 We know we do! 🥳 A HUGE thanks to all the incredible bands that rocked our Talking Heads Tribute Event! 🙌❤️ Thank you, Skippers, for always being the perfect spot with mouth-watering food! 🍔🍻 Check out these awesome pics by the Fantastic Jeffrey Moellering! 📸 Curious about what's next? Hit that events button and snag your tickets to join the fun! ➡️ wmnf.org See you at the next one! #Events #community #wmnf #LiveMusic #GoodTimes #SkippersSmokehouse 🎶✨ The WMNF RECORD SALE is November 16th from 11 AM to 4 PM, and what better way to celebrate than with a retro vinyl pic? 🎶✨ If you love vinyl as much as we do, be sure to stop by and check out our selection! Find your new favorite albums and support community radio - it’s a win-win! 🎧💿❤️ CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR INFO! #WMNF #VinylLovers #CommunityRadio #throwbackthursday
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Rhythm Revival
Player position: