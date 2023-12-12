Parc Center for Disabilities marks 70 years serving Pinellas County, plans expansion

Michelle Detweiler, President and CEO of Parc Center for Disabilities

The president and CEO of the Parc Center for Disabilities joined WMNF WaveMakers with Janet & Tom to discuss the non-profit’s 70th anniversary and its ambitious expansion plans. She was joined by Peter Mondorf, who is now successfully working and living independently after years of depending on his parents and Parc.

Parc began modestly in 1952 when Edythe Ibold placed a small notice in The Evening Independent inviting parents of children with developmental disabilities to a meeting at St. Petersburg City Hall.

Today, it has 320 employees and its residential center, job training programs, art programs and caregiver relief programs serve more than 500 people daily, ranging in age from 2 months to 80.

Parc went through an incredible burst of growth beginning in 1962 when Burt Muller was named President and CEO. Inspired by his oldest daughter, Leslie, who is disabled, Muller guided Parc into the future. That started with the purchase of of 10 acres from the city of St. Petersburg, which serves as its campus today.

Now it is led by Detweiler, Muller’s daughter. She is launching an effort to build on his legacy with the construction of a $10 million children’s services center. Go here for more information about the plan or to schedule a tour of Parc’s facilities.

Detweiler became CEO in 2021. She discussed what it means to take up where he left off. “I’m super honored to follow in his footsteps and carry on his legacy,” she said. “I believe I’m in the right place.”

