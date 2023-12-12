Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Parc Center for Disabilities marks 70 years serving Pinellas County, plans expansion

Posted on by Tom Scherberger
Share
Michelle Detweiler, President and CEO of Parc Center for Disabilities
Michelle Detweiler, President and CEO of Parc Center for Disabilities

The president and CEO of the Parc Center for Disabilities joined WMNF WaveMakers with Janet & Tom to discuss the non-profit’s 70th anniversary and its ambitious expansion plans. She was joined by Peter Mondorf, who is now successfully working and living independently after years of depending on his parents and Parc.

Parc began modestly in 1952 when Edythe Ibold placed a small notice in The Evening Independent inviting parents of children with developmental disabilities to a meeting at St. Petersburg City Hall. 

Today, it has 320 employees and its residential center, job training programs, art programs and caregiver relief programs serve more than 500 people daily, ranging in age from 2 months to 80. 

Parc went through an incredible burst of growth beginning in 1962 when Burt Muller was named President and CEO. Inspired by his oldest daughter, Leslie, who is disabled, Muller guided Parc into the future. That started with the purchase of of 10 acres from the city of St. Petersburg, which serves as its campus today.

Now it is led by Detweiler, Muller’s daughter. She is launching an effort to build on his legacy with the construction of a $10 million children’s services center. Go here for more information about the plan or to schedule a tour of Parc’s facilities.

Detweiler became CEO in 2021. She discussed what it means to take up where he left off. “I’m super honored to follow in his footsteps and carry on his legacy,” she said. “I believe I’m in the right place.”

Hear the entire conversation by clicking the link below, going to the WaveMakers archives or by searching for WMNF WaveMakers wherever you listen to podcasts.

Tags

You may also like

school classroom
Florida Senate committee backs bills deregulating education and testing standards

Listen: A Florida Senate committee supported three bills Tuesday that...

The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest
The Scoop: Tues., December 12, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Controversial Miami Wilds project A federal judge ruled that the...

Florida springs
Florida Right to Clean Water amendment will have to wait until 2026; plus environmentalists oppose the Bellmar development in Florida panther habitat

Organizers plan to get the Right to Clean Water amendment...

Florida House Minority Leader outlines goals prior to next year’s legislative session

Listen:   This is the last committee week before the...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Get ready to rock your Christmas! 🤘 Join First Call for 2 epic nights of metal and punk Christmas music! 🎸 Part 1: Dec 13th 🗓 Part 2: Dec 20th 🗓 Don't miss this unique holiday experience! 🎅 CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! 🎧 #Xmas #MetalChristmas #PunkChristmas #FirstCall ⚡TODAY ON 🎵 WMNF's Live Music Showcase 🎵 Tune in at 2:06 for Taverns! This is an Indie Rock Band you don't want to miss! Check the live stream on FB! 🎉 #wmnf #communityradio #Music It's time for another WMNF RETRO THROWBACK! This Memory Features Colleen Cherry performing at the #FloridaBjorkestra back in Nov of 2017! Who remembers this show? #memories #wmnf #throwbackthursday #community #Events Come rock out with #EmoNightTampa 12/9 at 9pm! 🤘 Catch 🔥 sets from Farseek, Virginity, Bad Bad Things & TV Breakupscene 🤘 FREE entry ↔️ 18+ 🤩 #TampaRocks #LiveMusic #community #Events #wmnf What a blast! 🤩 8th Annual #UKEITOUTFest was a hit! 🤙Celebrating local talent and our beloved Ukulele 🎸. Check out these snapshots! 📸 See y'all at the next one 💃 #UkeFest #UkeLove #UkeItOut #Events #wmnf #community