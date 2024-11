Pasco County Schools approved to serve after school lunches

64 Pasco County Schools have been approved to participate in the Afterschool Meals Program. According to a press release from Pasco County schools, this program is a sub component of the Child Care Food Program. It is designed to provide healthy meals to children.

Schools that are approved to participate in the program:

ANCLOTE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 3610 MADISON STREET NEW PORT RICHEY, FL 34652

JAMES M. MARLOWE ELEMENTARY SCHOL 5642 CECELIA DRIVE NEW PORT RICHEY, FL 34652

ANCLOTE HIGH 1540 SWEETBRIAR DRIVE HOLIDAY, FL 33691

LACOOCHEE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 38815 CUMMER ROAD DADE CITY, FL 35252

ATHENIAN ACADEMY 3118 SEVEN SPRINGS BLVD NEW PORT RICHEY, FL 34655

LEARNING LODGE 5844 PINE HILL ROAD PORT RICHEY, FL 34668

BAYONET POINT MIDDLE SCHOOL 11125 LITTLE ROAD NEW PORT RICHEY, FL 34654

MITTYE P. LOCKE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 4339 EVANS AVENUE NEW PORT RICHEY, FL 34652

CALUSA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 7520 ORCHID LAKE ROAD NEW PORT RICHEY, FL 34653

MOON LAKE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 12019 TREE BREEZE DRIVE NEW PORT RICHEY, FL 34654

CENTENNIAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 38501 CENTENNIAL ROAD DADE CITY, FL 33525

NEW RIVER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 4710 RIVER GLEN BLVD WESLEY CHAPEL, FL 33545

CENTENNIAL MIDDLE SCHOOL 38505 CENTENNIAL ROAD DADE CITY, FL 33525

HUDSON PRIMARY ACADEMY 14302 COBRA WAY HUDSON, FL 34669

CHASCO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 7906 RIDGE ROAD PORT RICHEY, FL 34668

PASCO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 37350 FLORIDA AVE. DADE CITY, FL 33525

CHASCO MIDDLE SCHOOL 7702 RIDGE ROAD PORT RICHEY, FL 34668

PASCO HIGH SCHOOL 36850 STATE ROAD 52 DADE CITY, FL 33525

CHESTER TAYLOR ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 3638 MORRIS BRIDGE ROAD ZEPHYRHILLS, FL 33543

PASCO MIDDLE SCHOOL 13925 14TH STREET DADE CITY, FL 33525

CLASSICAL PREPARATORY SCHOOL 16500 Lyceum Way Spring Hill, FL 34610

CONNERTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 9300 Flourish Drive Land O’ Lakes, FL 34637

COTEE RIVER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 7515 PLATHE ROAD NEW PORT RICHEY, FL 34653

PAUL R. SMITH MIDDLE SCHOOL 1410 SWEETBRIAR DRIVE HOLIDAY, FL 34691

CREWS LAKE MIDDLE SCHOOL 15144 SHADY HILLS ROAD SPRING HILL, FL 34610

Plato Academy 8810 Old Country Road 54 New Port Richey, FL 34653

CYPRESS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 10055 SWEET BAY COURT NEW PORT RICHEY, FL 34654

QUAIL HOLLOW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 7050 QUAIL HOLLOW BLVD WESLEY CHAPEL, FL 33544

DAYSPRING ACADEMY (ELEMENTARY) 8911 TIMBER OAKS AVENUE PORT RICHEY, FL 34668

R.B. COX ELEMENTARY 37615 MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD. DADE CITY, FL 33523

DEER PARK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 8636 Trouble Creek Road New Port Richey, FL 34653

DENHAM OAKS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL1422 Oak Grove Boulevard Lutz, FL 33559

EAST PASCO EDUCATION ACADEMY 35830 County Road 52 Dade City, FL 33525

WEST PASCO EDUCATION ACADEMY 7229 Hudson Avenue Hudson, FL 34667

DR. MARY GIELLA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 14710 SHADY HILLS ROAD SPRING HILL, FL 34610

R.B. STEWART MIDDLE SCHOOL 38505 TENTH AVE ZEPHYRHILLS, FL 33542

FIVAY HIGH SCHOOL 12115 CHICAGO AVENUE HUDSON, FL 34669

RICHEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 6850 ADAMS STREET NEW PORT RICHEY, FL 34652

FOX HOLLOW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 8309 FOX HOLLOW DRIVE PORT RICHEY, FL 34668

RIVER RIDGE MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL 11646 TOWN CENTER ROAD NEW PORT RICHEY, FL 34654

GULF HIGH SCHOOL 5355 SCHOOL ROAD NEW PORT RICHEY, FL 34652

SAN ANTONIO ELEMENTARY 32416 DARBY ROAD DADE CITY, FL 33525

GULF HIGHLANDS ELEMENTARY 8019 GULF HIGHLANDS DRIVE PORT RICHEY, FL 34668

SCHRADER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 11041 LITTLE ROAD NEW PORT RICHEY, FL 34654

GULF MIDDLE SCHOOL 6419 LOUISIANA AVENUE NEW PORT RICHEY, FL 33653

SEVEN SPRINGS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

8025 MITCHELL RANCH RD NEW PORT RICHEY, FL 34665 GULF TRACE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

3303 GULF TRACE BLVD HOLIDAY, FL 34691 SHADY HILLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

18000 SHADY HILLS ROAD SHADY HILLS, FL 34610 GULFSIDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

2329 ANCLOTE BLVD HOLIDAY, FL 34691 SUNRAY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

4815 SUNRAY DRIVE HOLIDAY, FL 34690 LAKE MYRTLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

22844 Weeks Boulevard Land O’ Lakes, FL 34639

WENDELL KRINN TECHNICAL HIGH SCHOOL 7650 ORCHID LAKE ROAD NEW PORT RICHEY, FL 34653

LONGLEAF ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 3253 Town Avenue New Port Richey, FL 34655

PEPIN ACADEMY 7710 Osteen Rd. New Port Richey, FL 34653

PINEVIEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 5333 Parkway Boulevard Land O’ Lakes, FL 34639

VETERANS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 26940 Progress Parkway Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

HUDSON HIGH SCHOOL 14410 COBRA WAY HUDSON, FL 34669

WEST ZEPHYRHILLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 37900 14TH AVENUE ZEPHYRHILLS, FL 33542

HUDSON MIDDLE SCHOOL 14540 COBRA WAY HUDSON, FL 34669

WOODLAND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 38203 HENRY DRIVE ZEPHYRHILLS, FL 33540

DAYSPRING JAZZ 7137 JASMINE BLVD. PORT RICHEY, FL 34668

ZEPHYRHILLS HIGH SCHOOL 6335 12TH STREET ZEPHYRHILLS, FL 33542

WATERGRASS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 32750 Overpass Rd. Wesley Chapel, FL 33545

For more information about this program, parents should contact the coordinator of the program for their child’s school.