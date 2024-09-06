Donate Now!
Pasco County schools push for parent involvement in reviewing new science textbooks

Posted on by Chris Young
school classroom
School by tiero via iStock for WMNF News.

Listen:

Florida schools are reconsidering what science textbooks will go into classrooms. 

Here’s what happening in Pasco County.

All elementary and middle school science courses will have new textbooks up for consideration.

Same goes for high school courses including Biology and Environmental Science.

The county is putting together a team of district staff and parents to review the materials over two months. 

Some schools in the district sent an email to parents informing them about the proposed changes. 

But Director for Office of Leading and Learning Samantha Del Valle says the teams have historically had low parent turnout.

“We haven’t had a large, I guess outpour of parents who have wanted to be a part of it. Or maybe just didn’t know about it, so we’re trying to get it out in a lot different ways,” Del Valle said.

The move comes as Governor Ron Desantis sought to crack down on “woke ideology” in schools over the past years.

Del Valle says there are multiple ways for parents to make their voice heard through this process – including public comment before and after school board approval. 

But once the consideration and reconsideration period is over, the materials cannot be re-reviewed.

“We have login information posted during the public hearing period, where parents can access materials and then come to a public hearing, and voice their concern, or their excitement, or whatever it might be about those materials before it goes to final school board approval,” Del Valle said.

Parents that want to get involved should contact their school administration. 

 

