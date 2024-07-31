Donate Now!
Pasco County Schools will provide free meals for the upcoming school year

Posted on by Colleen Cole
student meal
School lunch by XiXinXing via iStock for WMNF News.

The District School Board of Pasco County will be participating in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) during the 2024-25 school year.

According to an email from Pasco County Schools, the schools will be providing meals, regardless of eligibility category, for free for all students at the schools that are participating in the National School Lunch Program or School Breakfast Program.

CEP is a program that serves breakfast and lunch to all children at no additional charge and it eliminates the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-priced and paid student meals. This new approach helps reduce the burden for both families and school administrators and helps make sure that each student receives nutritious meals.

