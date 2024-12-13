Donate Now!
Pinellas State Rep. Lindsay Cross talks hurricane recovery, a holistic approach to conversation, and more

Posted on December 13, 2024 • by Ray Roa
Lindsay Cross at WMNF's studio two in Tampa, Florida on Dec. 13, 2024.

“You can’t underestimate the toll it takes on people’s mental health,” Rep. Lindsay Cross said during a Friday morning appearance on WMNF-Tampa 88.5-FM. She was discussing the ongoing recovery in a Tampa Bay area that was hit with back-to-back storms. 

Cross was just sworn into her second term as the state representative for Pinellas’ District 60, where she defeated her challenger, former St. Petersburg City Councilmember Ed Montanari, by eight points.

Hurricane recovery and resilience, the environment, and public safety will top Cross’ priorities in the upcoming session, and she joined The Skinny to discuss storm recovery, FEMA’s rules on reinvesting in storm-damaged homes, a holistic approach to conservation, and more.

In the second half of the show, Rank My Vote Florida’s Executive Director John Severini updated listeners on the heartbeat of his organization’s movement to bring ranked choice voting—which was banned in Florida two years ago—to the Sunshine State.

Listen to the show via Apple MusicTuneIn, and Spotify.

