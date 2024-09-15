Presidential debate, Uhuru and tribute to heroes

Sunday Forum for September 15 @8am

Sunday Forum for September 15 @9am

The debate between presidential candidates Vice-president Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump is discussed. Trump’s racist rant against Haitians, among other lies, is analyzed against a backdrop of bomb threats and anti immigrant violence.

Ruth Hodges, missionary to Haiti since 1969, a community service advocate and educator is commemorated on the Forum.

The trial of the Uhuru four in Pinellas county is put in perspective in the face of Russianñ schemes to influence U.S. elections. Trial ended in a split verdict: not guilty of being Russian agents but guilty of conspiracy to defraud the U.S., sow divisions and spread Russian propaganda.