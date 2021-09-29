Preview of Saturday’s “Bans Off our Bodies” rallies; plus solar system exploration

Share this:

On Saturday women and their allies will march in cities across the country — including in the Tampa Bay area. The Women’s Marches will draw attention to women’s rights, including the right to access safe and legal abortions.

WMNF interviewed Cambria Weaver, who is helping to organize the Women’s Marches around the region. She’s an intern with Progress Florida.

Last week a Volusia County state representative filed an abortion bill that looks remarkably familiar. We played a story by WMNF’s Daniel Figueroa IV about Florida Republican Webster Barnaby’s HB167, which closely resembles Texas’s heartbeat abortion bill.

In July a commissioner in Manatee County called voting to fund two pro-life pregnancy centers a “huge win” in his push to make Manatee the first county in Florida to ban abortions. During the vote, dozens of pro-choice activists rallied outside the meeting to oppose the measure.

According to the press release, there will be voter registration at the marches.

Across the country, more than 100 marches are listed on the womensmarch.com website. Here are some in the Tampa Bay area:

Bans Off Our Bodies – Tampa Bay, Saturday, Oct. 2, 4:00 pm

Vinoy Park. 701 Bayshore Dr. NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Our Bodies, OUR Choice, Saturday, Oct. 2, 1:00 pm

Perry Harvey Park. 900 E Scott St Tampa, FL 33602

March to defend Reproductive Rights, Saturday, Oct 2, 11:00 am

Manatee County Commissioners Office. 452 3rd Avenue West Bradenton, FL 34205

Lakeland Women’s March, Saturday, Oct 2, 10:00 am

Lakeland Gathering and Walk. 701 W Lime Street Lakeland FL 33815

Rally for Abortion Rights – North Pinellas, FL, Saturday, Oct 2, 9:30 am

Gus Bilirakis’s Office. Bilirakis Building – St. Pete Community College Tarpon Springs FL 34689

CANDLELIGHT VIGIL for Reproductive Freedom, Saturday, Oct 2, 7:00 pm

Brooksville Courthouse steps. 20 n Main Street Brooksville FL 34601

March for the Past WOMEN who died and Future WOMEN who will die, Saturday, Oct 2, 2:00 pm

Outside Sign Holding event. Corner of Mariner and Cortez Spring Hill FL 34608

Also on the show we looked at the rate of discovery of objects in the solar system. It’s the subject of the September 2021 National Geographic magazine cover story called, “Mysteries of the Solar System.”

WMNF spoke with the author, National Geographic staff science writer Michael Greshko, by Zoom.

Watch the interview with Michael Greshko: