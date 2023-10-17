Donate Now!
Pro-Palestine demonstration takes to the streets in Tampa

Posted on by Josh Holton
A woman stands with her children on the outskirts of the protest. By: Josh Holton (1013/2023)

In Downtown Tampa on Friday nearly 500 protestors gathered at Tampa City Hall to demand a stop to Israeli airstrikes. The war between Israel and Hamas has left more than 4,000 dead.

“Netanyahu you can’t hide, Netanyahu you can’t hide. We charge you with genocide. We charge you with genocide. Free, Free Palestine, Free, Free Palestine…”

That’s Ruth Beltran with the ANSWER Coalition leading the chant. She said that conditions in Gaza over several decades are to blame for the tensions leading up to the recent attack by Hamas.

“Israeli snipers have historically, just shoot people; killed children. They have killed an estimated of 30,000 Palestinian children that have been murdered.”

Aziza Toumi is from Morocco and held a sign that said “Israel is a terrorist state, 60% of those killed in Gaza were women and children.”

“Just like I have my own children. I’m worried about them. So I’m thinking about the mothers in Gaza how they feel. And you know, all the news here in America, they keep saying that we have to condemn Hamas and because they are terrorists, they’re killing. But at the same time, they’re, you know, Israel are killing… 60% are women and children.”

And although Toumi is a Muslim, she said it’s important for everyone around the world to find empathy for those who have lost their lives and say no to injustice, wherever it is. Near this march, there didn’t appear to be any supporters of Israel’s position.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

