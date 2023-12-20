Proposed Florida constitutional amendments would outlaw red-light cameras

Red-light cameras by monticelllo via iStock for WMNF News.

©2023 The News Service of Florida

Two Republican lawmakers want to ask voters to prevent state and local governments from using red-light cameras.

Sen. Ileana Garcia, R-Miami, on Wednesday filed a proposed constitutional amendment (SJR 1042) that would ban the use of “traffic infraction detectors.”

Garcia’s proposal, which would need voter approval, wouldn’t apply in school speed zones.

Meanwhile, Rep. David Borrero, R-Sweetwater, on Dec. 8 filed a proposed constitutional amendment (HJR 805) that also would ban red-light cameras.

The proposals are filed for consideration during the 2024 legislative session, which will start Jan. 9. Lawmakers almost annually over the past decade have tried to repeal a law that created what is known as the Mark Wandall Traffic Safety Program.

The 2010 law, named after a man killed by a motorist who ran a red light, authorized the use of red-light cameras throughout the state.

The Garcia and Borrero proposals would need support from 60 percent of the House and Senate to get on the ballot.

Also, support from 60 percent of voters would be needed to pass a constitutional amendment.