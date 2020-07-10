Radioactivity Thursday: Meet Democratic candidate Alan Cohn

Share this:

July 9, 2020

Good morning, welcome to Radioactivity, I’m Rob Lorei. Coming up today – we’ll meet another candidate running for the Democratic nomination for Congressional District 15. It’s likely to be one of the most hotly contested races in Florida this November.

The primary election is August 18th. Among the contests – a three way race among Democrats to win the right face off against a Republican in November in Congressional District 15 which includes portions of Hillsborough, Pasco and Lake counties. The seat is currently held by Ross Spano. He does face a challenger in the Republican primary.

Our guest today is Alan Cohn, a veteran journalist who has worked for newspapers and several TV stations including Channel 7- the ABC affiliate in Sarasota. I spoke with him yesterday.

Listen to the full show here:

Listen to the three Democratic candidates hoping to unseat Ross at a recent Tampa Tiger Bay Club debate here: