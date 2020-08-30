Radioactivity Thursday: New study reveals deep disparities between Tampa Bay’s black and white residents

Share this:

August 27, 2020

The 2020 Regional Equity Report, released by the Tampa Bay Partnership, in collaboration with the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay and United Way Suncoast, reveals dramatic inequities for the region’s Black residents, both within Tampa Bay and compared to a set of 19 benchmark communities across the country.

An analysis of 21 indicators related to economic vitality, talent, infrastructure, civic quality, poverty and employment shows that Tampa Bay’s Black residents are far more likely to be paid less, living in poverty and under-performing in schools when compared to the region’s White residents. The report finds that without intervention, these disparities – and others – are likely to become more pronounced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joining Rob Lorei to talk about the study’s findings is Rick Homans, president and CEO of the Tampa Bay Partnership.

Listen to the full show here: