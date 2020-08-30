Radioactivity Wednesday: Could we survive a Hurricane Phoenix?

Share this:

August 26, 2020

What if a Category 5 hurricane struck the Tampa Bay region? How would the events unfold, and what would the region look like in the aftermath of the storm?

In 2009, the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council (TBRPC) developed the Tampa Bay Catastrophic Plan: Project Phoenix, a plan to address the challenges of response and recovery during a catastrophic event in the Tampa Bay area. They simulated a worst-case scenario Category 5 storm named Hurricane Phoenix, which would devastate the bay area with storm surge and wind damage. The simulation pointed out the strength and weaknesses in the region’s plan for dealing with a catastrophic disaster.

Joining Rob Lorei to talk about Project Phoenix 2.0: The Recovery, is Sarah Vitale, a Senior Planner with the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council.

Listen to the full show here:

For more on this topic:

https://www.wmnf.org/tampa-bay-planners-prepare-for-the-worst-a-category-five-hurricane/

https://www.wmnf.org/could-tampa-handle-a-hurricane-like-katrina/