Radioactivity Wednesday: Trump campaign surrogate says consumer choice and Health Savings Accounts will fix the US healthcare problem

July 8, 2020

Good morning, welcome to WMNF’s Radioactivity. I’m Rob Lorei. Today we’ll hear from a surrogate of President Trump’s administration on the question of health care. At the end of June, the President’s campaign sent out a press release to media saying that the public option to compete with private health insurance companies could destroy private health care plans. Today’s guest says that would be a bad thing.

Dr. Nan Hayworth was provided to us by the Trump campaign. Hayworth is an ophthalmologist, a graduate of the Cornell University Medical School. She’ll also a former Republican Congresswoman from New York’s 19th congressional district, elected to Congress in 2010. In 2012, after redistricting, Hayworth ran for reelection in the new 18th district. She lost to former Clinton White House staff secretary Sean Patrick Maloney that year and in a 2014 re-match.

Hayworth says access to healthcare has dramatically increased under the Trump administration – especially during the Covid-19 pandemic – and sites the Czech Republic as a model healthcare system.

