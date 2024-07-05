Donate Now!
Recreational pot for Florida is on the ballot this fall—let’s talk about it

Posted on by Ray Roa
a man in a tye dye shirt talking on a radio microphone
Carlos Hermida (R) at the WMNF studio in Tampa, Florida on July 5, 2024.

In four months, Florida voters have the opportunity to vote yes or no on an initiative to legalize marijuana for adults 21 years old and older.

Amendment 3 would also allow individuals to possess up to three ounces of marijuana, with up to five grams in the form of concentrate (see full text of the ballot amendment below).

Allows adults 21 years or older to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion, or otherwise; allows Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers, and other state licensed entities, to acquire, cultivate, process, manufacture, sell, and distribute such products and accessories. Applies to Florida law; does not change, or immunize violations of, federal law. Establishes possession limits for personal use. Allows consistent legislation. Defines terms. Provides effective date.

The amendment—which can only pass if at least 60% of voters vote “yes”—arrives eight years after Florida voters approved the use of medical marijuana in the state.

Supporters of the bill include Smart & Safe Florida and billboard-dominating lawyer John Morgan, citing potential tax revenue and safety for purchasers who won’t have to buy weed from un-regulated sources.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, for his part, has vowed to fight the passage of Amendment 3, and said, “we cannot have every town smelling like marijuana.”

Three guests joined The Skinny to discuss Amendment 3 and more.

  • Carlos Hermida Founder of Chillum Mushroom & Hemp
  • Christopher Cano Board of Directors at NORML (National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws)
  • Pete Sessa Co-Founder of Cannadelic and the Florida Cannabis Coalition

Check out audio from the show via wmnf.org. Listen via podcast services like Apple MusicTuneIn, and Spotify.

